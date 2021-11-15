Delhi Registers All Time High Dengue Cases, Reports of Malaria & Chikungunya Also Rising

NET Web Desk

With 5,277 patients contracted with dengue, Delhi has registered a record number of cases this year. Just in one week, as many as 2,569 dengue patients have been confirmed.

Reportedly, since 2017 this has been the worst dengue outbreak in the nation capital.

According to records, a total of 1,072 cases were registered in 2020, while in 2019, 2036 patients were recorded. The figure was 2,798 in 2018, 4,726 in 2017 and 4,431 in 2016.

On the other hand, the Municipal Corporation report on Monday revealed that till November 13, 3,740 dengue cases had been reported. So far, 9 fatalities have been recorded due to dengue.

It may be mentioned that apart from the dengue cases, 166 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year in Delhi.