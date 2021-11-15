Find Middle Path on ‘Independent Assam’ Demand: ULFA General Secretary

NET Web Desk

In a bid to accelerate the first round of peace negations, ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia in a statement has urged the government and ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to discover an amicable and middle path over the demand for ‘independent Assam.’

Notably, the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has extended its unilateral ceasefire for three months on November 14.

Anup Chetia while talking to the media said that, a middle path could be achieved in order to protect the “self-esteem of Assamese people”.

Chetia stated, “A middle path needs to be found out which is still not discovered. I believe that as soon as the government would be ready to protect the identity of Assamese people there would be a middle path. I think Baruah will be ready for the process if the government gives assurances.”

Meanwhile on the entire issue, Hiranya Saikia who is the former PCG (People’s Consultative Group) member told the media that, “In order to achieve success in any game, one must have to acquire the qualities like aim, concentration, patience and courage.”

“There is a constitutional obligation for the Government of India to participate in talks with any group or negotiate with any group on ‘sovereignty’ issue. But there would be a middle path where negotiation can start with any group without mentioning the word ‘sovereignty’. Paresh Baruah is adamant on his demand for ‘Sovereign Independent Assam’; without this issue, he is not ready to participate on the negotiating table,” he added.

Saikia reiterated, “ The necessary points that need to be discussed on the negotiation table includes the right to constitutional safeguard of Assamese people and socio-political protection of Assamese people.. Discussions should also take place on the rights of natural resources and the economic rights of the populace of Assam. If the government is ready to give assurance and promises Baruah regarding the negotiation issues, I think Baruah will consider”