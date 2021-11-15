Jan Jagaran Abhiyan Launched By Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee

NET Web Desk

The national Congress command gave directives to Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday in order to launch the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign. The campaign is designed to highlight the problems of inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices in the country.

According to sources, a toll-free number (1800212000011) was also released by the APCC for people to connect with the party’s Jan Jagran Abhiyan. People can fill a digital form to become a part of the campaign against the price rise.

Speaking to the media, APCC general secretary, Gyamar Tana informed that the motive behind the campaign was to increase awareness amongst the common public about the inflation in BJP rule.

Tana further said, He disclosed that under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, the price of LPG cylinders has increased by Rs. 305. A gas cylinder which used to cost Rs. 450 per cylinder in 2014 under the Congress government is now Rs. 900 per cylinder. Due to the increase in the price of LPG cylinders, 42 per cent of people have stopped using LPG for cooking and started using wood, he claimed.

He also alleged saying that, “Under the Modi government’s rule, around 8 crore Indians dropped below the poverty line in the last 8 years. Around 97 per cent of household income decreased. In the Global Hunger Index, India, at 101 places, ranks worse than neighboring countries like, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

He further added, “The BJP government has increased the Central Excise Duty, which was Rs 29.48 per litre on petrol during the Congress government rule, to Rs 32.90 per litre and Rs 23.56 per litre on diesel to Rs 31.80 per litre, due to which the price of petrol has reached Rs 109.69 and that of diesel to Rs 98.42.”