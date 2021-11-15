Manipur : Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives From Indo-Myanmar Border

NET Web Desk

In a massive operation against the escalation of insurgency executed by multiple separatist factions of Northeastern regions, the Phundrei battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police has recovered a huge cache of explosives from a region adjacent to Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district on Saturday.

Based on specific units regarding the presence of a huge cache of warlike stores, a joint operation was launched by the security forces.

According to an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles, security forces have recovered 20 rounds of M79 grenade launchers, which were hidden in a jute bag.

Later, the recovered munitions were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad of Manipur Police on Sunday at around 8:05 AM at Buffalo Farm Wabagai, added the statement.

Its pertinent to note that on Saturday itself, a dastardly attack was carried-out by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy which took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other paramilitary personnel.