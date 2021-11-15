Meghalaya : Forest Minister Highlights Significance Of Improving Forest Management

NET Web Desk

With days passing by, human beings are gradually realizing the utmost significance of green cover and its contribution to regulate ecosystems, protecting the biodiversity and its role in curbing the greenhouse gas emissions. During times, when deforestation turned out to be the only solution for communities to satisfy their modernization requirements, stakeholders across the globe are now holding talks to balance both the priorities.

Keeping in view of the same, the Meghalaya Forest & Environment Minister James Sangma on Monday emphasized the significance of reforestation strategies and improving the forest management across the state.

“It is important to take lessons from the recent alarming situation that the COVID-19 pandemic created, it also served its purpose for mother-nature in which many mundane things were undone for the better and it gives them time to introspect about the relationship human beings have had with the environment all this while,” – asserted Sangma.

While addressing the valedictory session of a one-day Capacity Building Workshop for Forest & Environment Department officials on a topic entitled ‘Implementation of the provisions of Biological Diversity Act, 2002 with special emphasis on Enforcement Matters and Access & Benefit Sharing (ABS) in the state’, Sangma stated on how continued biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation will bring an adverse impact on the survival of Meghalaya residents.

“The region is in the middle of significant changes which are causing extreme temperature changes and erratic rainfall patterns over the last few years which affect agriculture, livelihoods and the health of the people.” – added Sangma.

He further urged the stakeholders to stress more on preserve biological diversity not only for fulfilling economic benefits but conserving the same for present & future generations.