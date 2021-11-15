Meghalaya To Set Up Museum & Heritage Village For Garo Tribe To Attract Tourism

NET Web Page

In an attempt to attract more tourism, the Meghalaya government is buckled up to construct a museum dedicated solely to the Garo tribe of the region.

The mega project has been announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Reportedly, the Garo Heritage Village in West Garo Hills district will be set up at a cost of around Rs 10 crore.

CM Sangma further said, “This will be a museum showcasing the tradition and culture of the Garo community at Chibragre locality of Tura in West Garo Hills district.”

According to tourism department officials, the Garo Heritage Village and its infrastructure would be a boost to tourism in the state.

CM Sangma tweeted saying, “Govt is committed to promote & preserve the rich culture & traditions of the Garos. With this objective, Govt has earmarked ₹10 Cr to develop a Garo Heritage Village at Wangala A’dam with various infrastructure facilities and amenities.”

Govt is committed to promote & preserve the rich culture & traditions of the Garos. With this objective, Govt has earmarked ₹10 Cr to develop a Garo Heritage Village at Wangala A’dam with various infrastructure facilities and amenities.@PMOIndia @kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/YInTgIIkNp — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 13, 2021

The CM made the announcement during the famous ‘Wangala Hundred Drums Festival’ celebrated by the Garo tribe every year. He further wrote, “Happy to present the sounds and colours of Garo Hills in this short video of the festival today. May the spirit of Wangala bless each of you!”

Furthermore, CM Sangma also also presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee for organizing the festival with grandeur.

It may be mentioned that, the Garos are among few remaining matrilineal societies in the world and the people take their clan titles from their mothers.