Mizoram : Aizawl Records Best ‘Air Quality Index’ Among 132 Indian Cities

NET Web Desk

During times, when air pollution across Delhi has been one of the major cause of concern among authorities and different stakeholders. Open stubble burning and bursting firecrackers during festivities, emissions from vehicles and industries have resulted to a hazardous scenario, that have escalated the risk of diseases among residents, a northeastern region have bagged the best Air Quality Index (AQI).

Aizawl – the state capital of Mizoram has recorded the best air quality out of a total of 132 Indian cities, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Taking to Twitter, the news has been confirmed by the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

With an outstanding Air Quality Index of 13, Aizawl #Mizoram is the top Indian City recorded with the best air quality over the last 24 hours!@Mizoram_Tourism pic.twitter.com/D9xKGsQ7nG — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) November 15, 2021

According to the CPCB data, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Brajrajnagar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Coimbatore, Davanagere, Eloor, Ernakulam, and Hubbali also had ‘Good’ Air Quality.

Furthermore, Kalaburagi, Kannur, Kollam, Koppal, Kozhikode, Madikeri, Mysuru, Puducherry, and Shivamogga have also found their place on the concerned list.