Mizoram : Aizawl Records Best ‘Air Quality Index’ Among 132 Indian Cities

Aizawl records best air quality

 

  • NET Web Desk

During times, when air pollution across Delhi has been one of the major cause of concern among authorities and different stakeholders. Open stubble burning and bursting firecrackers during festivities, emissions from vehicles and industries have resulted to a hazardous scenario, that have escalated the risk of diseases among residents, a northeastern region have bagged the best Air Quality Index (AQI).

Aizawl – the state capital of Mizoram has recorded the best air quality out of a total of 132 Indian cities, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Taking to Twitter, the news has been confirmed by the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

According to the CPCB data, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Brajrajnagar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Coimbatore, Davanagere, Eloor, Ernakulam, and Hubbali also had ‘Good’ Air Quality.

Furthermore, Kalaburagi, Kannur, Kollam, Koppal, Kozhikode, Madikeri, Mysuru, Puducherry, and Shivamogga have also found their place on the concerned list.