Mizoram: State Reports 15.90% COVID Positivity Rate With 171 New Cases

According to the latest report on Monday, the state of Mizoram has recorded a COVID-positivity rate of 15.90% with 171 new cases were detected.

The report further stated that the new cases were detected after testing 1,076 samples in the last 24 hours. Total 395 people recovered on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that, two more persons, aged 85 and 72, lost their lives in Aizawl and Serchhip districts, taking the toll to 462.

The number of active cases in the state of Mizoram is currently 5,424 which stands for around 4.21 per cent of the total cases – 1,28,775.

It is also to be noted that, till now 1,22,889 people have recovered and the recovery rate is 95.42 per cent.