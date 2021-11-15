Mizoram : Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami Will Lead Indian Junior Squad In FIH World Cup

NET Web Desk

Mizoram’s first female Olympian Lalremsiami representing the nation in hockey discipline & a part of the historic performance showcased by Indian women’s hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is gearing up to lead India’s 18-member junior squad at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup, scheduled to commence from December 5 in South Africa.

The 21-yrs-old Forward Mizo hockey star will lead the team, while defender Ishika Chaudhary has been nominated as the Vice-Captain.

This 18-member team also includes – Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi who were part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It also incorporates of – Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Priyanka, Marina Lalramnghaki, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, as informed by the press release issued by Hockey India.

Preeti and Prabhleen Kaur have been chosen as alternate players, who will be permitted to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19.

“To pick the final selection of 18 players was extremely difficult especially as all 28 players in the Core Probable Group worked very hard in the past months and made good progress. But we feel that we have selected a strong team that is able to compete with every team at the Junior World Cup.” – stated the team selection Chief Coach Women, Janneke Schopman.

“With the experience from the Senior team and some great young talent we will show the best India has to give. The team is very excited as they have waited a long time to compete at the world stage and we’re looking forward to making the most of this great opportunity,” – she further added.

India, who are grouped in Pool C, is all set-to begin their campaign from December 6 against Russia.

They will take on defending champions Argentina on December 7 in their second match in the round robin league, followed by their match against Japan on December 9 next.

The event will witness 16 top teams from across the globe fighting for the title which was previously won by Argentina in 2016.