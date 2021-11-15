Northeastern Regions Were Highly Neglected, When Viewed Via Political Lens; Claims PM Modi

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday through his virtual speech asserted about the political negligence that Northeastern residents have faced since decades.

He asserted how overall development earlier limited to just metropolitan cities, and authorities failed to deliver aids along the Northeastern regions, and areas located along these hilly tracts.

“Northeastern region of the country was neglected as overall development of the country was seen on a piecemeal basis and viewed through a political lens.” – asserted the PM.

While addressing the long-prevailing abandonment, PM Modi stated, “earlier, our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching here (the Northeast).”

According to the PM, in an attempt to realize the true potentialities of these regions, centre will emphasize on establishing modern infrastructures, and stress on improving the road connectivity.

The PM further expressed his confidence that works been initiated along these regions will evolve growths and showcase its immense strength in portraying the overall development of India.

He shared the same, while virtually releasing first installment of Rs 709.46 crore among 1,47,805 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) of Tripura from New Delhi.