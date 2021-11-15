Sikkim : Child Rights Week-Long Celebration Commences At Namchi, Emphasizing On Children Safety

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” the South District Child Protection Unit under Social Justice and Welfare Department today commenced a week-long celebration of Child Rights Week at the Central Park of Namchi, Sikkim.

A Pan-India awareness campaign, the initiative aims to support children facing challenges related to their safety and rights.

Culminating on November 20, 2021, the project highlights the significance of generating awareness among citizens to safeguard these children through several children-related schemes facilitated by the government.

Meanwhile, the ChildLine Coordinator Zeba Ansari informed that 1098 is a 24/7 free emergency phone service available for children in need of assistance which works for the protection rights of all children aged for children upto 18 years old.

The child line pan India service will focus on the care & protection of children.

Further, the childline no. caters to protect the children from child labour, providing shelter to threatened or harmed children, and child abuse.

In addition, each district constitutes of Child Welfare Committee to look after cases, associated with children, striving for their basic needs and protection of human rights.

During the event, concerned authorities also witnessed the presentation of a group song, initiated by children of Mayal Lang Children Home. Besides, a skit was also performed by Khambu Theater depicting the perspective of child sexual abuse victims.