BreakingNews | Akumjung Pongen from Nagaland is Indian Rhodes Scholar for 2022; he is among five student this year and first from his states

NET Web Desk

Akumjung Pongen from Nagaland became the first person to become Indian Rhodes Scholar for the year 2022. He is among 5 students in India to have selected for this academic pursuance through scholarship in prestigious Oxford University. Pongen is the final year philosophy student in New Delhi’s Saint Stephens College and is the first Indian Rhodes Scholar from Nagaland. According to a press release released by Rhodes Scholarship Kohima’s Pongen’s academic interest lies in philosophy and theology. The release further says he is a singer, plays piano and classical guitar. He is also interested in making philosophy more accessible to the society especially by translating them to his mother language.

The rest of four who got selected are Dr Varod Puntambekar from Maharashtra, Dr Aishwarya Vedula from Hyderabad, Ritika Mukherji from Delhi and Adrija Ghosh from West Bengal.