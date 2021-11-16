Assam: 6th Northeast Green Summit Kickstarts at NIT Silchar To Discuss Sustainable Development & Climate Change

NET Web Desk

The 6th Northeast Green Summit (NGS), supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) kickstarted from today at the NIT premises in Assam’s Silchar.

The three-day long summit will also be attended by the Forest Ministers of eight northeastern states to discuss climate change and conservation issues in the region.

It may be noted that, union Minister of State for Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be visiting the summit on its final day while delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar have already joined the summit on its inaugural day. Held from November 16 to November 18, the three day summit is an attempt to effectively brainstorm on common sustainable development and conservation strategies for not just northeast India but also its contiguous biodiversity zones.

Today, on the inaugural day, the NE Green summit also released its postal stamp that features the state animal of Sikkim, the panda, which falls into an endangered category.

The NGS advisory board member and a senior Indian Forest Service officer from Meghalaya C.P. Marak said that in the Forest Ministers’ Round Table meet during the summit would focus matters of common concerns — climate change, animal migration, movement of forest produce, management of natural resources on interstate and international borders, forest and wildlife offence with ramifications across each other’s territory among many other issues.

“It is the time to act so that we can give back what belongs to nature. Like previous years, the NGS 2021 would act as a catalyst in the northeast region to combat global warming and act towards conservation,” said one of the delegates.

Rajdeep Roy, the Lok Sabha MP from Silchar and also a passionate environmentalist also attended the summit and said that the Forest Ministers’ Round Table would be the crowning moment of this year’s summit.

“It is expected to come out with certain consensus and resolutions to evolve guidelines or protocol or recommendations, as may be decided, which would positively contribute towards conservation of natural resources and livelihood of forest-dependent people living inside or in its vicinity,” said Roy, one of the brains behind the summit.

Roy also shared his experience as a medical profession during the pandemic and stressed on bio-diversity and the need to take active steps about climate change and put check on environmental hazards.

Also, Popularly known as the Forest Man of India, Padmashri Jadav Payeng also graced the occasion and spoke about his experiences of conserving environments.

According to paying, like the rest of the nature, mankind also must know its limits and must nurture it in order to survive long enough.