Assam-Meghalaya Border Issue : Regional Committees Directed To Submit Reports By November 30

In an attempt to sort out the long-pending boundary conflict between the two northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma along with members of Regional Committees jointly visited the disputed border areas on Tuesday.

During the visit, the CM’s jointly inspected the Langpih village – a hamlet located along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Taking to Twitter, both the Chief Ministers asserted of resolving this long-pending issue amicably.

Besides, Himanta Biswa Sarma & Conrad Sangma have also attended an event, and interacted with people of Langpih village, thereby promising to resolve the age-old pending issue.

Furthermore, the authorities have issued a timeline to the Regional Committees to submit their reports on or before November 30, 2021 to the concerned Chief Ministers. They will consult about the same with stakeholders from respective states, and will then amicably decide on the best course of action.

It maybe noted here that border disputes between the two states exist in 12 areas, but the state governments have identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the joint visit.

Earlier, the regional committees formed by both northeastern states were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to the “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports by October 30.

But, both the cabinets then decided to extend the timing for regional committees for submitting their reports by another two to three weeks, in view of the by-polls.