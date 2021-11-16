Assam-Meghalaya Head To Settle Border Disputes In 6 Places By Dec 31

NET Web Desk

It seems like the long impending interstate border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya is finally about to be solved as the Assam and Meghalaya governments on Tuesday announced that they would take measures to settle their border disputes in at least six areas by the end of December.

Reportedly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, at a joint press conference in Guwahati, informed that the border committees that had been set up in order to reach amicable solutions on the matter will submit their reports by November 30.

We have given a timeline to the Regional Committees to send their reports on or before the 30th of Nov 2021 to @himantabiswa Ji & I. Consultation with stakeholders from our respective States will then follow to decide on the best course of action.@narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/joPHH6Nnin — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 16, 2021

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said, “The committees will present reports before their respective state governments, which will then talk to the stakeholders. After that, a clear picture will emerge and a final statement will be issued.”

It is to be noted that, Assam shares boundaries in seven districts of north and west with Meghalaya and at least 12 points among them are disputed.

Earlier on August 6, both the CMs of the two states had met for the second time to discuss and settle the long-pending interstate boundary dispute. The first round of talks was held on July 23.

Meanwhile, Sarma on Tuesday stated that, “the two states have formed three committees each to settle problems at six out of 12 disputed sites in the Hailakandi, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.”

It is to be noted that on Monday, both Sarma and Sangma had visited the disputed area at Langpih in Assam’s Kamrup district.