Assam : Power Grid Corporation Upgrades Mariani Sub-Station

NET Web Desk

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) under Ministry of Power has upgraded Assam’s New Mariani Sub-station from 220 kiloVolt (kV) switching station to a 400/220 kV Sub-station with 2×500 MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) transformation capacity, 2×125 Mega volt ampere (re- active) power compensation.

Commissioned as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” marking 75 years of India’s Independence, this upgradation also incorporate of other associated bays under the North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme (NERSS-VI) project.

Its pertinent to note that on March 2013, the New Mariani Sub-station was commissioned in Jorhat District with 20 MVAR reactive power compensation capacity.

With the concerned upgradation, connectivity at 400 kV voltage level between 400 kV Misa Sub-station, 400 kV New Mariani Sub-station & 400 kV Kohima Sub-station has also been established.

This upgradation has now made Mariani sub-station into the first 400 kV Sub-station of upper Assam.

According to PIB report, the sub-station will now serve as a key station for catering to augmentation of power in upper Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and the entire North Eastern Region.

This capacity addition will add efficiency and robustness, leading to supply of reliable power.

It has been commissioned timely despite the COVID-19 pandemic hit, difficult soil and weather conditions.

Bays & additional 400 kV D/C line section into Misa-New Mariani line have been upgraded from 220 kV to 400 kV level, which is currently under commercial operation.

POWERGRID presently has 264 Sub-stations and 172,104 ckm and 464,292 MVA of transformation capacity.

Furthermore, with the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability.