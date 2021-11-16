Assam To Get 200-Bedded ESIC Hospital In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour & Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli today inspected and kick-started the construction work of Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital complex at Guwahati in Assam.

While inspecting the site, the Labour MoS expressed happiness and informed that the upgraded hospital, after completion of its construction works will be available for the residents.

“The hospital after being upgraded to 200 beds will have facilities of OPD, ICU, HDU, Cardiology, Nephrology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Endocrinology etc.” – asserted Teli.

He further informed that the hospital with a construction cost of Rs.143 crores will be completed by January, 2024.

Besides, the Assam Government have also consented to handover ESI Scheme State hospital at Tinsukia to ESI Corporation, informed the MoS.

The Union Minister also presented the COVID-19 Relief Scheme Certificate to the dependents of Insured Persons who unfortunately expired due to COVID-19. He also presented e-shram cards to the workers from unorganized sector.

ESIC Scheme initially commenced in Assam with 5 centres at Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Makum in the year 1958, which was later extended to other districts of the northeastern state.

Currently, the ESIC is providing Medical facilities and Cash Benefits to the beneficiaries through 15 Branch offices, one DCBO (Dispensary-cum-Branch-Office), 27 dispensaries and empanelled 26 IMPs in addition to 1 Model Hospital at Guwahati.

Furthermore, the Corporation have also provided super-speciality, secondary medical care and diagnostic facilities through 47 tie-up hospital and diagnostic centres.