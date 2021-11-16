Manipur : Assam Rifles Apprehend 2 Cadres Of PLA & KCP Militant Outfits

NET Web Desk

In a massive operation against the insurgency prevailing across Northeast India, and in retaliation of the merciless militant ambush in Manipur, the Phundrei and Mantripukhri battalions of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have successfully apprehended two cadres of banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in two separate operations launched in Thoubal and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Rifles official page have confirmed the news. “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS PLA AND KCP TERRORISTS Phundrei and Mantripukhri Battalions of #AssamRifles, on 14 Nov,in joint operations with Manipur Police apprehended two cadres of terrorist groups PLA and KCP in two separate operations in Thoubal and Imphal East Districts of Manipur” – tweeted by The Assam Rifles official page.

on 14 Nov

Furthermore, these terrorists have been handed over to the state police for further investigation.

Its pertinent to note that the dastardly attack by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das.

According to sources, the convoy was attacked at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

The cowardly attack on security forces in Manipur, brought back memories of the June 2015 Chandel ambush in the state in which a Dogra battalion of the Indian Army lost 18 brave men.