Manipur : NIA Likely To Probe Deadly Ambush On Assam Rifles Convoy

NET Web Desk

The deadly ambush in Manipur which raised immediate retaliation against insurgent groups & separatist movements operating across Northeast India have led the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to soon initiate a probe against the responsible banned militant outfits.

According to Republic World report, the central investigation agency is likely to take over the case, after receiving the final orders.

After the cowardly attack by insurgents, the border security has been beefed up and all routes have been cordoned off since the incident. However, the para commandos have arrived at the sight to maintain order.

Recently, the Phundrei battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police have recovered a huge cache of warlike stores – 20 rounds of M79 grenade launchers, which were hidden in a jute bag and dumped into a region adjacent to Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district, Manipur.

According to official statements, the recovered munitions were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad of Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, as a part of the retaliation of this dastardly attack, the Phundrei and Mantripukhri battalions of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have successfully apprehended two cadres of banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in two separate operations launched in Thoubal and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

Its pertinent to note that the dastardly attack by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das.

According to sources, the convoy was attacked at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

The cowardly attack on security forces in Manipur, brought back memories of the June 2015 Chandel ambush in the state in which a Dogra battalion of the Indian Army lost 18 brave men.