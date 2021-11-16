Meghalaya CM Announces Rs 13 Cr Special Package For Nongkhnum Island

NET Web Desk

In a bid to develop the tourism infrastructure and facilitate the promotion of amenities at Nongkhnum Island, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced a special package of Rs 13 Crore on Monday.

Sangma visited the Island with his family members accompanied by District Administration officials, and reviewed the site for further improvement in services, thereby stressing to beautify the renowned tourist destination.

The second largest River Island in Asia after Majuli in Assam, Nongkhnum Island is located at a distance of about 14 Km from the headquarter of the District, Nongstoin and at a distance of about 63 km from Mairang Sub‐Division.

According to the CM, this 13-Crore special package will be sanctioned by New Development Bank (NDB) – the largest international bank formed by BRICS.

Govt will invest ₹13 crore in the next one year through @NDB_int for the development of the Nongkhnum River Island under the Nongkhnum project.

BRICS which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, & South Africa is basically the association of five major emerging economies of the world.

Its pertinent to note that NDB has funded more than Rs 700 crores for Tourism Development in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Out of this total fund, an amount of Rs 13 crores will be sanctioned to develop the tourism facilities along Nongkhnum Island.

During the visit, he further informed the gathering that Centre has ensured that road connectivity along the West Khasi Hills gets improved.

Besides, the Greater Nongstoin Water Supply Scheme is on the verge of completion and will soon be inaugurated, added the CM.

During his day-long visit to the district, the Chief Minister also inspected the Nongstoin – Wahkaji stretch which has been in a hazardous condition since years.

The project has already been tendered under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North-East (SARDP-NE) at a cost of Rs 302 Cr, but work for the same have not yet started.

Inspected the Nongstoin-Wahkaji road which has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. The road will finally be constructed under SARDP-NE of @MORTHIndia at a cost of ₹302Cr and the contractor has been directed to start the work immediately.

In response to the same, CM Sangma have directed the Contractor to immediately commence its construction. To which, the Contractor has agreed to begin the project within 10-15 days.