Mizoram Journalists’ Association Observes ‘National Press Day’, Encourages Media To Disseminate Facts & Public Opinion

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA) along with media fraternities from across the northeastern state have observed the ‘National Press Day’ on Tuesday at Aizawl Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, the Information and Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima extended his gratitude towards the working journalists, who are striving to highlight public opinion during such unprecedented times of “disseminating misinformation”.

The Minister discussed about the reputability and significance of media, and asserted that the Fourth Estate must act as a watchdog to maintain freedom of speech and democracy.

He added that as the keepers of the Fourth Estate, journalists are shouldered with the massive responsibility of bringing the truth to the public, and added that the power of a journalist’s pen can shape or break a nation.

Lalruatkima called upon the media fraternities to work towards disseminating reliable information to citizens residing even at remote areas of the country.

He further added that the Government is always in support of the media fraternities, and ensured all kinds of support towards disseminating Governmental projects and policies as well as its success stories.

Meanwhile, a ‘Drugs Awareness Campaign’ was also held at the Press Club, where Peter Zohmingthanga, Asst. Commissioner, Excise & Narcotics Department presented a paper on the present situation of drug abuse in the state.

He also briefed the gathering about the means to rehabilitate drug abusers in the state; and various campaigns that can be taken up to curb the addiction among youth.

The Assistant Commissioner’s presentation was followed by discussions on the same topic by journalists present at the event.