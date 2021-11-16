Mizoram Registers 11.29% COVID-19 Positivity Rate With 611 New Cases

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 611 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by latest report of the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.29%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

While, the active caseload now stands at 5185. A total of 1,29,386 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 463 people have succumbed to the deadly infection. Out of the total samples – 282 belonged to males, while 329 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,23,738. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 52 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 46 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 511 & 2 positive cases respectively.