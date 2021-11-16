Natural Resources Abundant In Arunachal Pradesh, But Deprived Of Opportunities; Claims Arunachal Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh – the cold, forested landscape hiding unparalleled diversity with several specialist species, rain forests & ageless green cover, countless valleys, and enormous diversity of flora & fauna is considered to be a hilly tract which is rich in natural resources.

But somehow it remains deprived of opportunities, as claimed by the Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a virtual meet with the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

The Ministry-In-Charge of Finance in Arunachal Pradesh, Mein urged the Centre to provide due consideration to the fact that the northeastern state is deprived of funding sanctioned by the Multilateral Development Banks.

Mein pointed out that Multilateral Development Banks refrain from providing any funds to Arunachal Pradesh as China has often claimed the state as part of Southern Tibet.

He also mentioned that despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Arunachal Pradesh have stressed on development of various infrastructural projects.

“On this background, the strategic roads and bridges, frontier highways etc. would need special focus and investment”, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government is also focusing on developing the border villages situated along the Indo-China border through better road connectivity, drinking water, health & educational developments, and installation of micro hydel projects and Solar Lights along these sensitive areas.

“For Arunachal the reduction in share of central taxes last year was almost 25% by Rs.3329 Crore. However, not even once we defaulted on our committed liabilities such as loan repayments, contributions to sinking funds, salaries, pensions and wages, etc” – he added.

He further asserted that Arunachal Pradesh though been blessed with abundance of rich natural resources, but the state has been facing several challenges, including – harsh terrain, lack of employment opportunities, remoteness, poor connectivity, poor infrastructure, sparsely dispersed population, shallow financial markets, low skill base and cost disability on account of greater project costs.

Mein also informed that Arunachal Pradesh has become the first State to announce ‘Panch-Dhara’ with 75 activities as part of its efforts through Pakke Declaration 2047 on Climate Change Resilient & Responsive Arunachal on November 13.