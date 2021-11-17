Assam CM Announces Merger Of SEBA & AHSEC From 2022

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday during a review meeting announced that Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) & Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be merged from next year i.e., 2022.

The announcement has been made while reviewing the functioning of Elementary Education and Secondary Education Departments.

However, Sarma has also announced the decision to convert all high schools into Higher Secondary (HS) schools.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister confirmed the news. “Took a host of decisions at a review meeting with Elementary & Secondary Education Depts. These include merging all LP and nearby ME schools, SEBA & AHSEC, Elementary & Secondary Education Depts, among others. We also decided to convert all high schools into HS schools.”

The decision has been undertaken keeping in view of the new National Education Policy, which talks about abolishment of higher secondary classes from colleges at the earliest. According to the announcement, all high schools will be converted into HS schools.

A total of 1000 schools will be converted into Higher Secondary (HS) schools in the first phase. Whereas, all lower primary schools will be merged with nearby Middle English (ME) schools with an aim to prevent student dropouts.