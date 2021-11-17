Assam CM Meets Bereaved Family of Martyred Assam Rifles jawan Suman Swargiary, hands over Rs 50 lakh cheque

NET Web Desk

In a bid to pay tribute to Rifleman Suman Swargiary of 46 Assam Rifles, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Thaikarakuchi Kanhibari village in Assam’s Baksa district on Wednesday.

Martyred during the recent militant attacks in Manipur on November 13, Suman Swargiary’s family was handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh by the Assam Chief Minister.

Reportedly, the last rites of Rifleman Suman Swargiary were performed at his native village in the Baksa district of Assam on November 15.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and other officials of the government paid tributes to the late Assam Rifles soldier at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati.

Minister Mahanta in a tweet wrote, “Rich and final tributes to the braveheart Suman Swargiary. The martyred Assam Rifles soldier will always be remembered for his great sacrifice at the call of duty. Heartfelt condolences to the undaunted Jawan’s family. May they find the strength to deal with the loss. Prayers.”