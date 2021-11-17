Assam: Families of Two Women Kickboxers Who Joined ULFA (I) Urge To Return Home

NET Web Desk

“We don’t know where she is. I request my elder sister: please, come back,” these were the teary words that came out from Sabita Chetri’s younger sister. Sabita, a national level promising kick boxer created sensation after recently joining the proscribed terror outfit ULFA (i) as a video of her along with four others went viral, in which they claimed to have joined the outfit.

But in Assam’s Dhemaji district, the bereaved family members of Sabita are anxiously awaiting her return and have urged her to come back home.

Even in Tinsukia district, the scene is similar as the family of another national-level kickboxer, Nayanmoni Chetia are in shock and awe as they request the return of their child.

“She said she is going for a kickboxing tournament with other girls,” Nayanmoni Chetia’s brother said. Nayanmoni Chetia’s husband works in the Assam Police and they have a 5-year-old son.

It may be mentioned that, recently five women, including these two kickboxers, are reported to have joined the United Liberation Front of AsomIndependent (ULFA-I).

It is to be noted that the banned militant outfit has recently extended its unilateral ceasefire for another three months. Nayanmoni Chetia and Sabita Chetia had won medals in the past.

Meanhwhile, another woman who was identified as Sarmistha Saikia is a resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district, while the two other women are expected to be from Majuli and Marigaon districts.

On November 13, ULFA-I sent an email to the media and said it’s normal for a few women to join the outfit.