Assam : HSLC & AHM Special Examination Result 2021 Declared, Check It Here

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Wednesday declared the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) special examinations 2021.

The Special HSLC and AHM examinations were held from October 1-11.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the board’s official website sebaonline.org.

Students can now check their results and download digital mark sheets through the following process :

1.Log on to the official website – sebaonline.org

2.Click on SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 link.

3.Enter your Roll No & Captcha Code, click on “Get Result”.

4.Your result will display on the screen.

You can also download the result and take a print-out for further reference.