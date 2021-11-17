Assam: Karbi Anglong Police Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore, Two Peddlers Apprehended

NET Web Desk

In a major feat regarding the war on drugs, Assam Police have seized 1.77 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore. The police were also successful in apprehending two drug peddlers from Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

After being tipped off by an insider source, Karbi Anglong police sprung up into action and managed to set up a special check post in the Matipul area under Bokajan police station on Tuesday night and intercepted a two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, Bokajan SDPO John Das said, “The police team recovered 150 soap boxes containing 1.777 kg of heroin from the two-wheeler.”

Das added, “We have apprehended two persons identified as Biol Tossa and Saddam Hussain along with the drugs. The market value of the recovered drugs is estimated at around Rs 12 crore.”

It may be mentioned that, during the preliminary interrogation it surfaced that the perpetrators were carrying the drugs to deliver to Naoghat area under Sarupathar Sub-Division. The due further informed that they managed to avoid the Khatkhati check post by traveling through train.

It may further be added that one of the perpetrators tried to escape police custody while they were being brought to Bokajan Police station.

An office of Karbi Anglong police informed, “The police has to fire two rounds by aiming at his legs and the accused sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to Bokajan CHC for treatment and is now stable.”