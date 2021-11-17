Assam’s Kamakhya Saikia Appointed BCCI Observer For 2nd T20 Match Between India & New Zealand

NET Web Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have appointed the Assam Cricket Association, Joint Secretary Kamakhya Saikia as its observer for the India Vs New Zealand second T20 international match, which is slated to be held on November 19 at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Taking to Twitter, the state Cricket Association confirmed the news with great pleasure and happiness. “Assam Cricket Association takes great pleasure while informing that Shri Kamakhya Saikia, Joint Secretary, Assam Cricket Association has been appointed as “BCCI Observer” for the India Vs New Zealand Second T20 Match, scheduled to be held on November 19, 2021 in Ranchi.”

Its pertinent to note that BCCI appointed Kamakhya Saikia in 2019 as its observer for the Emerging Team Asia Cup.

Team India is hosting New Zealand in a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series, which has commenced from today, i.e., Wednesday, November 17.

The Indian cricket team will be led by its new T20 captain Rohit Sharma, while Tim Southee will lead New Zealand.

This will also be the first match of Indian team under the new head coach and veteran skipper Rahul Dravid.