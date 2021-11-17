COVID-19 Inoculation Drive : 74 Myanmar Refugees Inoculated With Covishield Jab In Sihphir

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

As part of its decision to inoculate Myanmar nationals who fled the war-torn nation after military coup in February 2020 and residing across Mizoram, the state government have commenced to administer Covishield jabs to these refugees, as informed by Mizoram’s Health & Family Welfare Department.

Around 74 Myanmar nationals have been administered with the jab at a relief camp constructed at Sihphir – a town located on the outskirts of state capital Aizawl.

In Sihphir, the health officials set up a vaccination camp at the Synod Revival Camping Centre to inoculate the Myanmar refugees.

Out of 74 people vaccinated, 31 were females incorporating of three pregnant and six breastfeeding women. Meanwhile, five people have already received both the doses of Covishield vaccine.

According to data forwarded by the state police, a total of 12,736 Myanmar refugees are currently residing in northeastern state, specifically in areas that shares its border with the war-torn neighbouring nation.

Champai district has recorded the highest number of Myanmar refugees – 7,291; Lawngtlai district at 1,746, and Aizawl at 1,622, informs a PTI report.

Majority of these Myanmar refugees are currently residing in relief camps erected by villagers, while some live in rented houses.

They are provided with relief materials, foods, utensils, and required items by locals, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and churches in order to prevent any further grievances.

Recently, the state government have also enrolled the children of Myanmar nationals in schools across Mizoram free of cost.

The initiative has been undertaken on humanitarian grounds based on the ‘Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education’ (RTE) Act, 2009 promulgated for children aged between 6-14 years.

Its pertinent to note that the state government have earlier urged PM Narendra Modi to provide assistance to Myanmar refugees residing across the state on the basis of humanitarian grounds.