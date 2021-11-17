COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Reports 8.87% Positivity Rate With 459 New Cases

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 459 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.87%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

The active caseload now stands at 5390. While, a total of 1,29,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 467 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5174 samples were tested on November 16, 2021, out of which 282 samples belonged to males, while 329 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 264 belonged to symptomatic patients, and 195 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,23,988. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 64 positive cases (13.50%), TrueNAT detected 51 (24.75%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 344 (11.04%) & 0 positive cases respectively.