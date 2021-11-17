“India Will Never Succumb” To Anti-National Feelings, Ready To Hold Talks With Militants; Says Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

The dastardly attack by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy on November 13, which took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das raised immediate retaliation against insurgent groups & separatist movements operating across Northeast India.

In response to the same, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during an exclusive interview with News18 asserted that state government is ready to hold talks with militants in order to reach an “amicable settlement”, or else they will “face its consequence”.

While ensuring safety of Manipur residents, Singh added that “India will not succumb to anti-national feelings”.

Singh claimed that vested interests initiated the move to destabilize & create panic among the people.

Considering the same as a cowardly attack, the Manipur CM believes that insurgents are operating from across borders, thereby taking advantage of dense forest.

While briefing about the fencing issue, Singh referred the area as a porous one. He stated that Manipur Government along with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have identified vulnerable areas.

Currently, the MHA has given a go ahead for an area covering 40 kms. According to the CM, fencing work for the same was underway but its held due to some land dispute.

According to sources, the deadly ambush on Assam Rifles convoy occurred at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

This shameless move by the insurgent groups on security forces in Manipur, brought back memories of the June 2015 Chandel ambush in the state in which a Dogra battalion of the Indian Army lost 18 brave men.