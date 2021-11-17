Khasi Language Inclusion : Meghalaya Speaker To Take-Up Long-Pending Matter

NET Web Desk

With demands from time to time for the inclusion of Khasi language into the Eighth Schedule of Constitution of India, and several attempts been made from different fronts to attain the same but somehow which remained inconclusive, will now be taken up by the Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

This issue remained pending even after the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed a resolution for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Although the matter has taken up the matter with Central Government, but the same could not attain any satisfactory results. “It is time for the Union government to recognize our Khasi language,” he said.

While addressing the gathering during an event organized in Synod College, commemorating the 111th death anniversary of a well-known writer of the 19th century, Rabon Sing Kharsuka who contributed towards Khasi literature, Lyngdoh stated that during times when disseminating information & publishing writings were suppressed by British Government, writers like – Rabon Singh Kharsuka never gave a new shape to Khasi language.

“If it were not for them, I don’t know what would have happened to our Khasi language today,” – the Speaker further added.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai while addressing the same issue during a Lok Sabha session asserted, “Evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process influenced by socio-cultural, economic and political developments, and its difficult to fix any criteria for languages, whether to distinguish them from dialects or for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.”