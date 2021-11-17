Meghalaya : ‘Abstain From Yellow Journalism’, Suggests IPR Minister To Press Fraternities

NET Web Desk

During times, when the entire globe is flooded with dissemination of fake news, and stories inciting communal violence, impacting the unity & solidarity among communities, press is still considered as a powerful medium of mass communication which is responsible for building a strong viable society.

In order to maintain the process, press needs to abstain itself from disseminating exaggerated or exploitative information generally termed ‘yellow journalism’, as informed by the Meghalaya Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister James Sangma on the occasion of ‘National Press Day’.

Addressing the gathering during an event organized by Shillong Press Club in collaboration with the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) based on theme “Who’s not afraid of the Media”, Sangma asserted that journalism is an art of story-telling.

Referring it as a new concept of post-era, Sangma believes that the 4th pillar of democracy must uphold its responsibility, thereby highlighting the power of public opinion.

Furthermore, the IPR minister also informed that Advertisement Policy of the state is on the verge of completion, which will be rolled out soon.

He further added that state government is putting-in efforts to fulfill various demands of press fraternities including – Journalists Pension Plan and Journalists Welfare Fund.

Observed on November 16 every year, ‘National Press Day’ basically emphasizes the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI) in 1966. Considered as a mechanism to regulate the functioning and activities of press in the nation, PCI safeguards the freedom of Press and its expression.