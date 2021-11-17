Meghalaya Spends Rs 2000 Cr Annually For Education Sector, Claims CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday asserted that state government spends around Rs 2000 Crore annually for further development along educational sector.

While addressing the gathering during a Golden Jubilee celebration programme of Mendipathar College in North Garo Hills district, Sangma mentioned that the highest percentage of expenditure is sanctioned for improvement of this concerned sector.

Released the College Souvenir to mark the College’s milestone. Despite the challenges it faced when it started out, I’m happy to see where the College has reached. I am confident that it will continue to leave its mark & serve as a blessing to the students of North Garo Hills. pic.twitter.com/SqFfQO0zgT — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 17, 2021

“This year itself we sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for improving the overall infrastructure in about 200 Government Lower Primary Schools which were lying in dilapidated condition,” – added the Meghalaya CM.

Elaborating on the state government’s focus on this sector, CM Sangma stated that authorities have also identified 300 additional schools, funds for which are being mobilized.

Sangma informed that the Government has recently supported nine colleges in the State under the “People’s College” scheme and have initiated programmes like Community College and Model College to further ensure that students get an opportunity for higher education.

He stated about the same while discussing about the issue in admission procedures due to less seats and increasing population.