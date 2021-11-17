Nagaland : Chief Electoral Officer Signs MoU With Postal Department For Effective Delivery Of Voter Cards

NET Web Desk

The Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland, V. Shashank Shekhar based on directions received from the Election Commission of India (ECI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with the Department of Post (DoP) regarding the effective delivery of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and various notices through Speed Post services.

According to DIPR report, through the concerned initiative, EPICs & significant notices will reach the voters in a time-bound manner.

While signing the MoU, the DoP represented by the Superintendent of Post, Razouzakie Phinuo and his team of officers expressed hope and assurance that the department will ensure delivery of EPICs to the right person on concerned date & time.

The MoU will be valid for five years with effect from the date of signing it and will be extended based on terms and conditions, which will be mutually agreed upon by both the parties.

The Postmaster General (PMG) will provide all facilities available under the Speed Post services including booking, transmission and door-to-door delivery of Speed Post articles incorporating of EPICs and Notices to the concerned voter.