Nagaland : Single-Use Plastic Banned In Mon District

NET Web Desk

Single-use plastics can take up to thousands of years to decompose and can contaminate soil and water, posing significant risks to both humans and wildlife. Keeping in view of its adverse impact stakeholders and authorities across the globe are undertaking decisions to ban its utilization, thereby reducing marine & land-based plastic pollution, and the amount of waste going to landfill which is directly associated with greenhouse gas emissions.

In an attempt to curb such impacts, the ADC Mon & Administrator Y Chingyak Konyak issued a notification on November 16, 2021 asserting the total ban on all single use plastic in Mon Town with effect from December 1, 2021.

According to this latest order, the Administrator have mentioned about products which falls under 8 categories of single-use plastics. These include – All plastic carry bags, with or without handles, irrespective of thickness and size; Plastic cutlery including plates, plastic cups, straws, stirrers etc.; Cutlery and other decoratives made of Styrofoam(Thermocol); Polythene; Nylon; Poly-Vinyl-Chloride(P.V.C); Poly-Propylene; Poly-Styrene.

Meanwhile, the order further reads that any individual of the concerned district breaching the ban and guidelines issued under the order shall be liable for penalties as per law.