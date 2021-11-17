Previous Govt In Tripura Failed To Utilize Centre’s Fund For Development Of State, Says Narendra Singh Tomar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday accused the then state government for not utilizing the funds of the Centre for the development of the state.

Addressing a Showcasing of Technology Products Cum Interface Meeting and inauguration of Added Infrastructure at College of Fisheries in Lembucherra an outskirt of Agartala, the Union Minister said the image of the development of Tripura has changed due to the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Earlier days the government which worked in the state government, I also worked with them. But with much pain, I want to say that the fund which was sent by the central government to the then Tripura government was not utilized properly. The then government didn’t believe in work culture neither in development”, he said.

The union minister Narendra Singh Tomar along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and State Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy inaugurated on Wednesday also inaugurated of Wet Lab, Academic Building, and Library Building at College of Fisheries.

The minister applauds Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his efforts for the development of the state and said that he feels great that the new government is working very immensely for the development of Tripura under the leadership of Biplab Kumar Deb.

While addressing the event, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the Communist has exploited the farmers in the state.

“I feel proud that now people don’t need to attend any rallies for jobs but now earning money with farming and entrepreneurship. If BJP could form a government in Tripura more ten years back, more development work could have been done”, he said.

“The then government never carried out any target-oriented work. They never did any work for the benefit of the farmers. No government can be successful without setting any target. It is very unfortunate that the then government failed to increase the per capita incomes of the farmers. Communists are the one who exploited the farmers and used them for rallies and protest”, the Chief Minister said.

State agriculture and farmers welfare minister Pranajit Sinha Roy said that the government including state and Central is working very hard for the agricultural and for farmers amidst lockdown.

He said that earlier many governments have ruled the state but never think of the farmers.