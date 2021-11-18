Arunachal Pradesh Government Revamping Education Scenario, Shuts 400 Zero-Enrolment Schools; Informs CM Khandu

NET Web Desk

Quality of teaching and other educational facilities delivered in government-supported schools have always been considered to be the fore key issue which leads students to prefer private institutions. In an attempt to lessen such challenges, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that state government have shut around 400 zero enrolment schools which were unable to enhance the educational situation in respective institutions.

The concerned move was undertaken as part of an initiative to revamp the educational scenario in the state.

Since Independence, the number of government schools in the state have increased from 3 to 3000, but quality of education have never witnessed the desired surge, asserted the CM.

While attending the inaugural ceremony of permanent campus of the Government College at Bomdila in West Kameng district, Khandu stated “We have so far closed down about 400 zero enrolment schools across the state and decided to select one school in each of the 60 assembly constituencies to be developed as a model school with all facilities”.

In order to recognize the concerned scenario, Khandu urged the Community-based organizations to visit educational institutions situated in their regions.

Accordingly, they have been asked to recommend authorities as to which schools can be closed-down, and which can be clubbed into one, informed an official communique.

“Let us club schools situated not at far from each other into one and focus on its development with proper infrastructure and sufficient teachers,” – he added.

He further mentioned that state government is aware of shortfalls in infrastructural facilities & manpower, which is faced by the 19 government colleges – affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University, the lone central university in the state.

Currently 478 assistant professors are teaching in the 19 government colleges whereas about 400 more are needed, whereas, a shortage of about 110 staff have been witnessed in these colleges. – informed Khandu.

“We will take up the matter in the next cabinet meeting and approve recruitment of the required manpower through Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).” the CM further assured.

The CM further extended his gratitude to villagers for contributing the land of 70 acres for establishment of the permanent campus of Government College at Bomdila in West Kameng district.