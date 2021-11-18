Arunachal Pradesh : IAF Helicopter Mi-17 Crash Lands At Anjaw, No Casualties Reported

NET Web Desk

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crash-landed at Roccham helipad in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

According to reports, 5 members who were on board, incorporating of 2 pilots and 3 crew members are said to be safe. However, they are said to have sustained minor injuries.

While, the rotors of Mi-17 helicopters were completely damaged.

According to ANI report, the incident took place when the IAF helicopter was carrying out an air-maintenance sortie from Hayuliang to Roccham.

Its pertinent to note that a sortie depicts the dispatch of a military unit from a strongpoint/when a group of soldiers are sent on a specific mission.

If sources are taken into context, a court of inquiry will be ordered to further determine the reason for this incident.