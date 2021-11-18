Assam CM Slams Media Report On Discussing Sovereignty Demand With ULFA(I)

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today refuted the TOI’s report asserting that the CM is ready to hold peace talks with the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), and discuss its core demand of ‘sovereignty’.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM today by sharing an image of the report lashed out at TOI, calling it as ‘false’.

“I am aghast to see this news in @timesofindia. No Chief Minister can discuss Sovereignty of India with any one. This is non-negotiable. We all Indians, irrespective of our positions, are here to protect the sovereignty of India. I strongly refute the news report. This is FALSE.” – tweeted by Sarma.

I am aghast to see this news in @timesofindia. No Chief Minister can discuss Sovereignty of India with any one. This is non-negotiable. We all Indians, irrespective of our positions, are here to protect the sovereignty of India. I strongly refute the news report. This is FALSE. pic.twitter.com/LUjgeRr2ij — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2021

The TOI report asserted that its for the first time since the birth of ULFA in 1979 that a chief minister of the state has dared to discuss Ulfa’s core demand with positivity.

According to the report, Sarma stated that one needs a “fresh approach” (to the Ulfa issue) and “an equilibrium has to be created between the perimeters of the Constitution and the outfit’s demand” for sovereignty.

Sarma further added “I think their core issue will have to be discussed at some point of time” – the report mentions.