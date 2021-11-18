Assam-Mizoram Border Blast Case : NIA Conducts Searches, Seize Incriminating Documents

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the premises of 3 suspects under Ramnathpur Police Station, Hailakandi district, Assam in connection with the explosion case at Pakua Punjee L.P. School, adjacent to Assam-Mizoram border.

Although the searches were conducted on Tuesday, information regarding the same were officially announced on Wednesday through a press release issued by the Central agency.

According to the press release, these searches were conducted in connection with case No. RC-03/2021/NIA-GUW which relates to two explosions, one in the area of Pakua Punjee LP School, and another near the house of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar on August 13, 2021.

During the searches, incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials were seized by NIA.

However, further investigation on the same is underway, as informed by NIA press release.

Its pertinent to note that the blast occurred at concerned school which is located within 500 meters interior to the Assam-Mizoram border.

According to locals, no injuries were reported as the school was shut due to COVID-19 pandemic measures.