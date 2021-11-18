Assam : SEBA Class X Special Examination 2021 Result Displays Significant Dip In Marks

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Wednesday declared the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) special offline examinations 2021.

Held from October 1-11, the test was undertaken after students reported unsatisfactory marks received through evaluation based formula adopted in July.

According to reports, the marks attained by the students as per the offline examinations reported a significant dip in the pass tally.

If TOI report is taken into account, under the formula based evaluation – the process adopted to declare SEBA’s HSLC exam results, pass percentage stood at 93.1%, an enhancement by 30% if compared with 2020 exam results. However, the success rate in special offline examinations stood at only 70%.

“In the formula-based evaluation, only marks of the students from the school-based exams were taken into account. But when Seba got involved in the special board exam, the rules were stricter. The difference is visible in the results,” – SEBA’s Controller of Examinations, Nayan Jyoti Sarmah told TOI.