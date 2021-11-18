Central Review Mission Team Satisfied With Initiatives Undertaken By Health Department In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 18, 2021 : The 14th Common Review Mission (CRM) team, which is on an official visit to Tripura for assessing work of the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state was fascinated by visual implementation of the work carried out by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, including the NHM.

The central delegation, led by Major General (Professor) Dr. Atul Kotwal, Executive Director, National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) & Head of CRM, was overwhelmed by the role of the Health Department during its seven-day stay in the state.

Prof Dr. Atul Kotwal and his team have been closely monitoring the work being done in the field of health in the state and have clearly stated that the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm shown by the health workers at all levels of the state is unprecedented.

He also lauded the work done in the field of health under the leadership of Principal Secretary of the Health Department JK Sinha.

Dr. Katwal further expressed his desire to maintain close contact in the future by observing the picture of improvement across the health sector in Tripura.

A 16-member central delegation led by Dr Atul Kotyal, Head Professor, CRM, inspected the health services in North, Khowai and West districts.

Besides, he also visited Agartala Government Medical College, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Center, various hospitals, health centers and sub-health centers in the state and inquired about health services, mother’s house and ambulance services.

They inspected the health infrastructure and services at various places including Hajrapara, Kanchanpur, Mungiakami, Hadraipara, Nonachhara and Jampui Hill. The delegation also expressed satisfaction over the increase in awareness of the people in remote areas through Asha Varsa Day.

The delegation lauded the state’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign as well as various infectious and non-communicable disease prevention programs, including the “Chief Minister’s Healthy Childhood, Healthy Adolescent Campaign”.

Dr. Atul Kotyal also gave necessary advice for further improvement in delivering the health services of the state.