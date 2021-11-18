Lok Sabha Legislator Visits Mizoram Governor, Discusses Pending Projects & Mizo Language Inclusion

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Lok Sabha MP, C. Lalrosanga who is on an official-tour to the northeastern state of Mizoram paid a courtesy call on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl this afternoon.

During the interaction, the legislator briefed Mizoram Governor on various projects of the state that are pending with the central government along with a particular reference to the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry.

He informed the Governor that he has been pressing for approval of these pending files with the concerned ministries.

Lalrosanga further added that these projects will soon be approved since there are enough funds set aside for 10% Gross Budgetary Support of different Ministries of Government of India (GoI) for the North Eastern States including CSS & CS.

Furthermore, on the issue of shifting the Assam Rifles from the centre of Aizawl to Zokhawsang – a region situated in the outskirts of Aizawl City.

The MP informed the Governor that there should be no objection for the Assam Rifles to relocate since their proposed site has been duly completed.

Lalrosanga also revealed of receiving assurance from Director General of the Assam Rifles (DGAR) that the relocation would commence at the end of monsoon this year.

He, further requested the Governor to intervene on this matter as he believed the relocation of Assam Rifles will solve the congestion problem of the city to a great extent.

Governor Hari Babu congratulated his guest for the concerned efforts and also requested him to utilize his MP Fund to the optimum for the development of the state.

Governor Hari Babu further requested the MP to find a way for the inclusion of Mizo Language in the Eighth Schedule to the Indian Constitution.

Besides these important issues, the requirement for speeding up the completion of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project was also discussed during the meeting.