Manipur : Bomb Blast In Imphal West District, No Casualties Reported

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, since the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy took place on Saturday. But incidents of recovering huge cache of explosives and shock waves depict shameless intents of insurgent groups.

This can be understood through the instance of a bomb blast which took place at Koirengei in Imphal West district of Manipur on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, fortunately no one was injured in the explosion as it occurred early in the morning.

The blast took place infront of the shop owned by Mohammad Tolen, a resident of Imphal East District at around 4 AM.

However, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Its pertinent to note that security has been beefed up along the Indo-Myanmar region, with paramilitary personnel been deployed to foil any further attempt of possible attacks by insurgent groups operating from across borders.

Its pertinent to note that terrorists carried out a dastardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, which took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das.

According to sources, the convoy was attacked at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

The banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jointly with Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for this attack.