Mizoram Gets Its First Orchid Centre

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima inaugurated the Mizoram Orchid Centre at Maubuang village on November 18.

Considered as the first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken in the northeastern state, this Centre has been developed under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission (SPMRM) for Rs 390 lakhs.

This Centre will play a significant role on research and preserving the rare orchids of Mizoram.

Speaking at the function, Lalruatkima stated that orchid been an expensive flower will bring an immense impact on the state’s economy, thereby becoming a great source of employment for the residents.

He further added that this Centre will serve the purpose of protecting the endangered orchids of Mizoram.

The Orchid Centre incorporates of state-of-the-art laboratory, and various equipments for tissue culturing.

Its pertinent to note that 350 species of orchid have been identified from Mizoram. Out of which some are rare, while some are facing a threat of extinction.

Such orchids will be taken into the Centre for further expansion of their population.

The collection of various species of orchids was taken up by the conservation group BIOCONE.