Mizoram Reports 13.26% Positivity Rate With 570 New Cases

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 570 new COVID-19 cases, and zero death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.26%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

The active caseload now stands at 5616. While, a total of 1,30,415 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 467 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4298 samples were tested on November 17, 2021, out of which 264 samples belonged to males, while 306 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,24,332. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 53 positive cases (14.05%), TrueNAT detected 46 (15.44%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 465 (12.94%) & 6 (20.70%) positive cases respectively.