Mizoram Reports 13.26% Positivity Rate With 570 New Cases

Representational Image; Source : iStock

 

  • NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 570 new COVID-19 cases, and zero death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.26%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

The active caseload now stands at 5616. While, a total of 1,30,415 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 467 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4298 samples were tested on November 17, 2021, out of which 264 samples belonged to males, while 306 of females.

Source : DIPR/Instagram

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,24,332. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 53 positive cases (14.05%), TrueNAT detected 46 (15.44%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 465 (12.94%) & 6 (20.70%) positive cases respectively.