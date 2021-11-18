Nagaland : Assam Rifles Organized Medical Camp At Sanglao Village, Initiative Undertaken To Establish Cordial Relation

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent

The Shamatore Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) organized a medical camp in Sanglao village, Noklak district today on November 18.

According to a press release issued by the Assam Rifles Nagaland, a total of 80 villagers and 57 children residing along the concerned hamlet have been benefited from the medical camp.

Inhabited by Khiamnuingan tribe, Sanglao village is a remote region which falls under the juridiction of newly formed Noklak district.

Due to geographical feature, the village lacks basic medical facility and are totally dependent on Noklak for medical care.

The main objective behind conducting the medical camp was to reach out to the people in the remote areas, thereby establishing faith and building cordial relations with the locals.

“Entire village complimented Assam Rifles for the effort and care. They promised their full support and cooperation to the security forces.” – the release further reads.