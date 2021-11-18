NFDB Confers Tripura As ‘Best Hilly and North Eastern State’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 18, 2021 : The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad has conferred Tripura with the title of ‘Best Hilly and North Eastern State’.

Chief Executive of NFDB, Hyderabad of the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) had sent a letter to the Director of Fisheries, Government of Tripura informing about the same.

In the letter, the Chief Executive of NFDB heartily congratulated the Tripura State on being selected under the category of ‘Best Hilly and North Eastern State’.

This award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 10 lakh, one shawl and a memento.

The award function will be celebrated at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 9.30 AM to 4 PM on November 21 next.

It would be attended by union minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala; union minister of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan; Secretary (Fisheries), Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS; and other dignitaries from Department of Fisheries, Government of India.

The participants have been urged to reach the venue a day prior to the function, i.e. on November 20 and the venue address is mentioned below : Railway Auditorium, Near Rail Kutira, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.